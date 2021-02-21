News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Jehan Daruvala Helps Mumbai Falcons Finish Third on Asian F3 Championship
1-MIN READ

Jehan Daruvala Helps Mumbai Falcons Finish Third on Asian F3 Championship

Jehan Daruvala (Photo Credit: Jehan Daruvala Twitter)

Jehan Daruvala (Photo Credit: Jehan Daruvala Twitter)

Jehan Daruvala finished third in the Asian F3 Championship as Mumbai Falcons ended their debut season in international racing on a high note.

India's Jehan Daruvala finished third in the Asian F3 Championship as Mumbai Falcons ended their debut season in international racing on a high note with both their drivers finishing on the podium at the Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit. The team grabbed a total of three podiums during the last weekend of the five-round F3 championship. The Falcons missed the second place by a mere two points, riding on an impressive nine podium finishes through the championship.

Daruvala earlier briefly led the championship standings after round 2. However, a difficult round 4 in which he scored points in just one race led to his title challenge slipping away. Daruvala's third place on the standings, however, earns the Formula 1 hopeful 12 Super Licence points.

Kush Maini, who has had a tough season as opposed to Daruvala, started Race 1 in fourth position while Jehan started in sixth.

Kush had a rousing start and drove a flawless race to earn his maiden podium in the championship. He took advantage of a retirement ahead of him to move into the third position and hold on to it till the end. He completed the two remaining races in eighth places.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...