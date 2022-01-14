Jehan Daruvala Joins Reigning Champions Prema for 2022 F2 season, Remains Red Bull Junior

Top Indian driver Jehan Daruvala has teamed up with reigning champions Prema Racing for a third year in the FIA Formula 2 Championships, a make or break season for his Formula 1 dream.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai will also remain a part of the Red Bull Junior Team for the third successive year. Red Bull have nurtured the likes of four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, race winners Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly, among many others.

Jehan finished seventh in the standings last year with two wins, improving from 12th place in his maiden season in 2020. He will be aiming for the title this year in his bid to secure a Formula 1 seat for 2023.

In a recent interview with PTI, Jehan had said that he might have to explore an alternate racing career if things don’t work out in what is expected to be his final season in Formula 2.

“I am thrilled to join hands with Prema once again," said Jehan who was part of the Italian outfit in Formula 3 where he finished third in the 2019 season.

“Charles (Leclerc) and Mick (Schumacher) clinched F2 titles for Prema Racing and went on to race in F1 the very next year. I hope to follow in their footsteps," he added.

Jehan will also have a broader role with Red Bull this year. He will not only drive the team’s Formula 1 simulator at its base in Milton Keynes but will also undergo regular evaluations at the team’s fitness facilities in Austria.

Prema Formula 2 team principal Rene Rosin said, “We have had a great relationship with Jehan when we raced together in FIA F3. We have deep respect for his skills and work ethics.

“He fits our team very well and I’m looking forward to see how much progress he has made in the last couple of years. He performed impressively in post-season testing. Together with the Red Bull Junior program, we will provide him with all the support he needs to pursue his goals.

The series this year will feature 14 rounds and 28 races starting on March 18 in Bahrain with the season-finale set for November 20 in Abu Dhabi.

All races will be held as support events to Formula 1, including at iconic venues like Monaco, Silverstone, Spa and Monza.

