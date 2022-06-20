Jehan Daruvala to Test McLaren Formula One Car at Silverstone

Exciting news for Indian motorsport fans as Indian F2 driver Jehan Daruvala is all set to test drive the McLaren MCL35M at Silverstone on the 21st and 22nd of June as Formula One heads to the United Kingdom for the next race.

As part of McLaren’s Testing Previous Car programme (TPC), the Indian driver will be able to experience the pace, build and performance of the British manufacturer’s automobile.

McLaren made the announcement as they posted a tweet that read “As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June. Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan!”

As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June. Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan! 👊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rimIYCtE7q — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 20, 2022

The youngster from Mumbai could hardly contain his emotions as he was elated with the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of the F1 giant’s racing machine.

He tweeted “Super excited and grateful for the opportunity to have my first experience in a Formula 1 car testing with @McLarenF1 this week! A big thank you to the Red Bull Junior Team, my family, my support team, @MumbaiFalcons, McLaren and to everyone who’s supported me along the way!”

A big thank you to the Red Bull Junior Team, my family, my support team, @MumbaiFalcons , McLaren and to everyone who’s supported me along the way! pic.twitter.com/JuiQBkYCHU — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) June 20, 2022

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a sensational season with Prema Red Bull Racing in the F2 circuit in which he sits third on the table having amassed 73 points already this season.

The experience is sure to be a rewarding one for the F2 driver who aspires to be a part of the elite category of motor racing in the near future.

The Indian has claimed 5 podium finishes this season in the F2 circuit including sprint and feature races.

