Jehan Daruvala's McLaren F1 Test at Silverstone a Big Success

Jehan Daruvala’s excitement knew no bounds as he got to experience the feel of a Formula One car for the first time at the iconic Silverstone circuit in the United Kingdom and completed over 130 laps.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai got behind the wheels of a McLaren MCL35M automobile as part of the British team’s Testing Previous Car (TPC) program.

Daruvala posted on Twitter “What a couple of days it’s been! An unreal experience driving a Formula 1 car for the first time around Silverstone. A big thank you again to everyone that made this happen, I had lots of fun and learned so much in just two days.”

Formula One team McLaren had announced that the India driver will be given the opportunity to test one of their previous cars at the famed circuit in Northamptonshire ahead of the F1 race at the Silverstone track.

Daruvala also shared a video of himself driving around the track as the recording shows him zooming past the camera set up focused on a turn as the Indian looked comfortable handling the powerful machine.

The Prema Red Bull Racing driver has been enjoying himself in this year’s F2 campaign as he sits third on the table having accumulated 73 points.

Jehan said, “I really enjoyed my first time driving a Formula One car. I felt immediately at home and while it was physically more demanding than anything I have driven in the past, I didn’t have any issues with my fitness.”

“As a result, we were able to work through the run plan well and complete everything we had mapped out. We did a mixture of high-fuel long runs and as well as shorter, low-fuel runs on different tyre compounds. That gave me a good understanding of how teams operate on an F1 weekend.” he continued.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with how the two days went, how I coped and the mileage we were able to complete. I felt I was able to push closer to the limit with every lap and I can’t wait to drive one of these cars again.”

Daruvala already has 5 podium finishes this season in the F2 circuit across feature and sprint races.

As the United Kingdom prepares to host the next race of an entertaining F1 season, homeboy Lewis Hamilton will be looking to win his first race of the year.

The seven-time world champion who has had a poor season by his lofty standards managed to finish in a podium place at the Canadian GP as he came in third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The British driver has been troubled by porpoising issues with his Mercedes, but, is focused on improving as the factory has been tasked with the burden of fixing up their racing machine.

Reigning champion Verstappen leads the current season’s driver standings with 175 points followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who is on 129 points.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari who had a phenomenal start to the season stands third after a series of unlucky race exits and team strategies that backfired. The 24-year-old Monegasque driver will be hoping for a change of fortunes at Silverstone.

