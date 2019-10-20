Jelena Ostapenko Wins 1st WTA title in Over 2 Years, Belinda Bencic Lifts Kremlin Cup
Jelena Ostapenko thrashed Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to take the title in Luxembourg while Belinda Bencic won the Kremlin Cup, a day after sealing her WTA Finals spot.
Jelena Ostapenko and Belinda Bencic won WTA titles. (Photo Credit: @WTA)
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko secured her first WTA title in over two years on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of Julia Goerges in the Luxembourg final.
Ostapenko, 22, broke second seed Goerges four times to clinch a third career title -- her first since winning in Seoul in September 2017.
Victory will move the Latvian, currently ranked 63rd, back into the top 50 next week.
'It was a great week!'@JelenaOstapenk8 surely enjoyed the #WTALuxembourg pic.twitter.com/BdYUoq8oAG— WTA (@WTA) October 20, 2019
Ostapenko, who claimed a shock triumph at Roland Garros in 2017, lost to US teen phenom Coco Gauff in three sets in last week's Linz final.
BENCIC CELEBRATES WTA FINALS QUALIFICATION WITH TITLE
Swiss ace Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to beat home star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday and lift the Kremlin Cup.
The victory came a day after the 22-year-old clinched the final slot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, a tournament boasting record $14 million prize money.
.@BelindaBencic + = #KremlinCup pic.twitter.com/kGHoYSVsEk— WTA (@WTA) October 20, 2019
It is the first time that Bencic has reached the WTA Finals where she will line up against Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.
Earlier this season Bencic won the WTA event in Dubai and reached the final at the Mallorca Open.
