Jelena Ostapenko Wins 1st WTA title in Over 2 Years, Belinda Bencic Lifts Kremlin Cup

Jelena Ostapenko thrashed Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to take the title in Luxembourg while Belinda Bencic won the Kremlin Cup, a day after sealing her WTA Finals spot.

October 20, 2019
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko secured her first WTA title in over two years on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of Julia Goerges in the Luxembourg final.

Ostapenko, 22, broke second seed Goerges four times to clinch a third career title -- her first since winning in Seoul in September 2017.

Victory will move the Latvian, currently ranked 63rd, back into the top 50 next week.

Ostapenko, who claimed a shock triumph at Roland Garros in 2017, lost to US teen phenom Coco Gauff in three sets in last week's Linz final.

BENCIC CELEBRATES WTA FINALS QUALIFICATION WITH TITLE

Swiss ace Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to beat home star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday and lift the Kremlin Cup.

The victory came a day after the 22-year-old clinched the final slot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, a tournament boasting record $14 million prize money.

It is the first time that Bencic has reached the WTA Finals where she will line up against Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.

Earlier this season Bencic won the WTA event in Dubai and reached the final at the Mallorca Open.

