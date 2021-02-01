News18 Logo

Jemison, Ertel Lift UAB Over Middle Tennessee 63-52
Trey Jemison and Michael Ertel scored 12 points apiece as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 6352 on Sunday.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.: Trey Jemison and Michael Ertel scored 12 points apiece as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 63-52 on Sunday.

Tavin Lovan and Jalen Benjamin each added 11 points for the Blazers (14-2, 7-1 Conference USA). Kassim Nicholson chipped in 10.

Middle Tennessee scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Davis had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (3-11, 1-7), who have now lost six straight games. Jayce Johnson added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

UAB defeated Middle Tennessee 70-59 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


