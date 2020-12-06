Jenkins Hits 7 3s, Scores 25; UNLV Beats Kansas State 68-58
David Jenkins Jr. scored 17 of his seasonhigh 25 points in the second half, Bryce Hamilton finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and UNLV beat Kansas State 6858 on Saturday night.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: December 06, 2020, 09:09 IST
Jenkins, who sat out last season after transferring from South Dakota State, hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Caleb Grill added 12 points for UNLV (1-4). The Runnin’ Rebels had lost their first four games of a season for the first time since 1994-95.
Antonio Gordon hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Mike McGuirl hit two free throws to cap a 7-1 spurt that trimmed Kansas State’s deficit to 56-53 with 5:55 to play. But Jenkins hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 12-2 run, including a jumper by Jenkins that gave UNLV a 68-55 lead with 13 seconds left.
McGuirl led the Wildcats (1-3) with 17 points. Nijel Pack added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.
The Runnin’ Rebels shot 52% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and never trailed.
