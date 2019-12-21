Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Smashes 27 National and International Records, All Were His Own

Jeremy Lalrinnunga broke his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift at the Qatar International Cup.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jeremy Lalrinnunga Smashes 27 National and International Records, All Were His Own
Jeremy Lalrinnungawon silver breaking a number of records (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Doha: Youth Olympic gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-breaking spree, claiming three world marks in a remarkable performance, on the way to a silver in the men's 67kg category at the 6th Qatar International Cup here.

In a power-packed performance, the 17-year-old smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg) to win the silver medal Friday night.

Jeremy broke 27 records in total all under his name, combining national and international marks.

He smashed 12 international records -- three youth world, three youth Asian and six Commonwealth records -- and 15 national records -- five youth national, five junior national and five senior national.

The teenager from Mizoram started the year by winning a silver medal in the EGAT Cup, lifting 131kg in snatch and 157kg in clean and jerk.

At the Asian Championships, he smashed the Youth World and Asian records with an effort of 297kg (134kg+163kg).

At the 2019 World Championship, Jeremy had lifted 296kg (136kg+163kg) to finish tenth in an easier group B.

He also went on to win a gold and a silver in Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship, respectively.

Jeremy has been steadily improving since switching his weight category from 62kg, but the Mizoram lifter still has a long way to go as the world record in the 67kg category stands at 155kg in snatch, 185kg in clean and jerk and 339kg for the total lift.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram