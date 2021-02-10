Jerome Boateng's Ex-girlfriend Found Dead a Week After Their Break-up

German footballer Jerome Boateng's 25-year-old model girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt has been found dead in her apartment in Berlin a week after the pair split-up. Police, however, said that the death was not being treated as suspicious, according to the report in Daily Mail. Lenhardt achieved fame after appearing on TV show 'Germany's Next Top Model' way back in 2012 and then she was dating Boateng before they broke up on February 2.

Boateng had announced his break-up with Kasia from their 15 months of relationship after her involvement in a car accident in Boateng's Mini on January 5, resulting in the vehicle being a write-off. On being tested, she was found to have 0.6 per thousand alcohol in her blood.

After the news made it into the media, Boateng announced their split and said, "As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt. We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one. I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children. I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best. Jerome Boateng."

However, Kasia had then hit back and said she was the one who broke up with Boateng due to his "lies and constant infidelity".

The news of Kasia's death was confirmed by fellow model Sara Kulka who said, "I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."