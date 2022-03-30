Jessica Pegula into Miami Open Semis as Paula Badosa Retires

Jessica Pegula advanced to the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Wednesday after world number six Paula Badosa retired during the first set of their quarter-final clash.

Pegula, whose parents are the principal owners of the Buffalo Bills NFL franchise, was leading 4-1 when fifth seed Badosa called the trainer.

After a brief discussion, it was decided the Spaniard was unable to carry on.

“It’s not nice to win like that, I was looking forward to playing her, she has had an amazing year," 16th seed Pegula said afterwards.

“But she wasn’t looking well, hopefully we can play again when she is healthy," the American added.

Pegula will face either world number one Iga Swiatek or Petra Kvitova in the last four.

