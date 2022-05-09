Jessica Pegula, The Tennis Star Richer Than Roger Federer and Serena Williams

On Saturday, Jessica Pegula lost to Ons Jabeur after an epic three-set final at the WTA Mutua Madrid Open. Jessica is having a great season this year as the 28-year-old, in January 2022, had also managed to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Even though Jessica was defeated by the eventual champion and home favourite, Ash Barty, she would be pretty happy with the kind of season she has had so far.

It is worth noting that Jessica could have chosen to retire from the game as she has been plagued by persistent hip and knee injuries. However, she has defied the odds and revived her career with her sensational quarterfinal runs at the Australian Open.

Interestingly, Jessica is richer than some of the greatest tennis players like Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

According to The Sun, the tennis sensation is heiress to a fortune worth billions of dollars. Jessica has earned an impressive £2.9 million in career prize money, but that is just a drop in the ocean when compared to what she stands to inherit.

Jessica is the daughter of American billionaire, Terry Pegula. Terry is the world’s 434th richest person who has made billions from natural gas development. According to Forbes, Terry has a net worth of more than $5 billion. He has made £3.6 billion from natural gas development which Jessica stands to inherit.

The flamboyant businessman owns the NFL team Buffalo Bills which he famously bought in 2014 after outbidding Donald Trump and Bon Jovi. Terry Pegula also owns a luxurious superyacht worth millions of dollars.

It is worth noting that Jessica doesn’t need to slog in the WTA circuit as she is worth billions of dollars, but she has chosen to make a name for herself.

She recently told Wide World of Sport, “When I was younger, it was more like I wanted to make a name for myself and then I realised as I got older, I should embrace the whole family aspect of it instead.”

Pegula could have made her Top 10 debut had she won the title at Madrid. Nevertheless, she is still projected to reach a career-high ranking of No. 11 on Monday after reaching the biggest final of her career.

