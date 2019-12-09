Jessika Carr Becomes WWE's 1st Full-time Female Referee, Shares Heartwarming Insta Post

Jessika Carr made history by becoming the first full-time female referee on WWE by debuting on SmackDown on Friday Night. With the move, she broke new ground for women in professional wrestling. Carr bid farewell to NXT on Wednesday following her final event as a referee for the third brand of WWE and two days later debuted on SmackDown. The news of her departure was made by Tomasso Ciampa.

Speaking during her final moments on WWE NXT, Carr went on to add, "When you start this journey, not necessarily NXT, but the very beginning you really do not know where it is going to take you. And when I started this wrestling crazy journey 1-0 years ago, I never thought that I would be the first female WWE official."

Carr went on to add that now she can inspire "all the women to do what they want to do, be whatever they want to be," according to a video WWE shared on its website.

According to WWE, after refereeing her first match on SmackDown, she found her parents had made the trip to the show in Fayetteville, N.C., to surprise her and were dressed in matching referee gear as well.

WWE shared Carr's message on Instagram which she directed at a younger version of herself, that "screamed" her "lungs out any show you went to (the loudest during Undertaker matches)" and would "count down the days to those shows," writing of all the instances she would incorporate wrestling into any class project that she could, adding that "the work isn't over. There's so much more to do. Let's have some fun and enjoy this ride."

