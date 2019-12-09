Jessika Carr Becomes WWE's 1st Full-time Female Referee, Shares Heartwarming Insta Post
Jessika Carr said that she hopes to inspire 'all the women to do what they want to do, be whatever they want to be'.
Jessika Carr (Photo Credit: WWE)
Jessika Carr made history by becoming the first full-time female referee on WWE by debuting on SmackDown on Friday Night. With the move, she broke new ground for women in professional wrestling. Carr bid farewell to NXT on Wednesday following her final event as a referee for the third brand of WWE and two days later debuted on SmackDown. The news of her departure was made by Tomasso Ciampa.
Speaking during her final moments on WWE NXT, Carr went on to add, "When you start this journey, not necessarily NXT, but the very beginning you really do not know where it is going to take you. And when I started this wrestling crazy journey 1-0 years ago, I never thought that I would be the first female WWE official."
Carr went on to add that now she can inspire "all the women to do what they want to do, be whatever they want to be," according to a video WWE shared on its website.
According to WWE, after refereeing her first match on SmackDown, she found her parents had made the trip to the show in Fayetteville, N.C., to surprise her and were dressed in matching referee gear as well.
WWE shared Carr's message on Instagram which she directed at a younger version of herself, that "screamed" her "lungs out any show you went to (the loudest during Undertaker matches)" and would "count down the days to those shows," writing of all the instances she would incorporate wrestling into any class project that she could, adding that "the work isn't over. There's so much more to do. Let's have some fun and enjoy this ride."
View this post on Instagram
Hey girl. ?? You, yea little girl. The one that screamed your lungs out any show you went to (the loudest during Undertaker matches) that would count down the days to those shows, that would force your dad to drive you to live events all over the country, that would incorporate wrestling into any class project you could, that told everyone you would make it, that had to convince yourself along the way that you would make it, the girl that lost hope, the girl that managed to gain the respect and love from so many different that believed in you, you’re here girl. But the work isn’t over. There’s so much more to do. Let’s have some fun and enjoy this ride. #smackdownonfox #dreambig #ladyzebra
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Rapper Juice WRLD Dies After Medical Emergency in Chicago
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders