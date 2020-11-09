Jesus Says Draw With Liverpool Not Good For Title-chasing Manchester City

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus said his team cannot be satisfied after securing a point at home against Premier League champions Liverpool and must raise their level in important matches to reclaim the title.

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne missed a potentially match-winning penalty after Jesus superbly cancelled out a Mohamed Salah spot-kick in the opening half as the 2018-19 champions were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

“The result isn’t good for us, maybe good for them, but we have to keep fighting until the end because we have a lot of games to play,” Jesus told Sky Sports.

“Both teams want to win the league so sometimes we have to up our game. We are at home so we have to control more, play more, hold the ball, attack like we have done in the past. We have to keep playing like this and try to score the chances.”

Jesus also had an opportunity to seal all three points but was unable to convert Joao Cancelo’s cross, leaving City five points behind third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

“They can beat us and we can beat them but it’s football. We have chances to win. We don’t score when we have a chance and we draw,” Jesus said.

City face another potentially tricky test when they travel to second-placed Tottenham Hotspur as league action resumes following the international break on Nov. 21.