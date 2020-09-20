Jets, Giants Rename MetLife Photo Room For Anthony Causi

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: The New York Jets and Giants renamed the photo work room at MetLife Stadium in honor of Anthony Causi, the New York Post photographer who died at 48 in April from the new coronavirus.

The exceedingly popular sports photographer covered the citys teams for 25 years. Many of New Yorks professional sports teams and players paid tribute to Causi, who was married with two young children, in the months since his death.

The Jets and Giants announced the dedication of the Anthony J. Causi Photo Work Room on Sunday, a few hours before the Jets home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.

Causi grew up in Brooklyn and was hired by the New York Post in 1994 as a photo messenger, according to the newspaper. He became a full-time photographer and covered every major sports team and sporting event in the New York area during his career.

We are blown away by this classy gesture by the Jets and Giants and it shows how Anthony touched not only those he worked with but those he covered, said Brian Costello, the Jets beat writer for the New York Post. We miss Anthony every day and are moved that he will be honored this way at MetLife.

