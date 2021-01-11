Jets Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll For Head Coaching Job

The New York Jets’ quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer Sunday.

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed with the team a day after he helped Josh Allen lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since December 1995.

The 45-year-old Daboll has become a popular name among clubs looking for a new coach. He met with the Jets remotely and was expected to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday.

Daboll is the fifth known candidate to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Jets are also expected to interview Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus whose Colts lost 27-24 to Daboll’s Bills and former cornerback and current New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn.

Daboll has earned respect around the league for his work, in particular, with Allen the past three seasons. The Bills quarterback has developed from a big-armed but raw rookie first-round pick in 2018 to garnering MVP consideration this season. Buffalo had the NFL’s second-ranked overall offense, behind only Kansas City.

The Bills beat Indianapolis 27-24 on Saturday, with Allen throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score to lead Buffalo to its first postseason win in a quarter century.

Daboll, who interviewed for the Browns’ vacancy last year, began his coaching career in 1997 as a volunteer assistant at William & Mary before joining Nick Saban’s staff at Michigan State for two years as a graduate assistant. His first NFL gig came in 2000 as a defensive assistant for New England and Bill Belichick, who promoted him to wide receivers coach in 2002.

He joined former Patriots assistant Eric Mangini’s staff with the Jets in 2007, working as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons. Daboll then had stints as an offensive coordinator with Cleveland (2009-10), again under Mangini, as well as Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012) before returning to the Patriots as the tight ends coach.

Daboll rejoined Saban, this time at Alabama, in 2017 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship with then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

