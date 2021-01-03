Jets Waive K Ficken, Activate RG Van Roten From IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.: The New York Jets waived kicker Sam Ficken on Saturday and activated right guard Greg Van Roten from injured reserve in a series of roster moves ahead of the season finale at New England.

Ficken, the Jets’ primary kicker the past two seasons, had a field goal and an extra point blocked last week although special teams coordinator Brant Boyer blamed the misses on protection issues. But with Ficken out, Chase McLaughlin will make his Jets debut Sunday against the Patriots.

McLaughlin was claimed last month off waivers from Jacksonville.

Van Roten, who missed the last three games with a foot injury, is expected to reclaim his starting role Sunday.

The Jets also announced Saturday that cornerback Bless Austin was downgraded from questionable to out with a non-COVID-19-related illness that kept him sidelined at practice all week. Austin won’t travel with the team.

Also, New York signed defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and linebacker Sharif Finch from the practice squad to the active roster, and elevated linebackers Noah Dawkins and Brady Sheldon from the practice squad.

