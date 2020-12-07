JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Jamshedpur FC will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan in match 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Monday, December 7. ATK Mohun Bagan, having won all their opening three games of the season, are one of the most in-form sides in the ISL 2020-21. Antonio Habas' men have been the most difficult to score against, as they have maintained clean sheets in all the games so far.

Whereas, Jamshedpur FC do not share the same fortune as their opponents as they had a disappointing start to the season. They lost 1-0 against Chennaiyin FC in their opener and then, Owen Coyle's men drew their next two games against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC.

Both the sides look promising in their attack, as two of the league's most prolific strikers - Roy Krishna and previous season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis - are playing in the game. The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

JFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

Monday, December 7 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain: Tiri

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan defenders: Jackichand Singh, Prabir Das, Stephen Eze, Tiri

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

JFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

JFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC probable line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna