JFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 23, 2020, 12:09 IST
Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday, December 23, in the final Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 game, before a short Christmas break. Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run in the league when they take on FC Goa tonight. The Red Miners currently occupy the fifth position with 10 points and will hope to climb up the standings with a win.
While, FC Goa will look to getting back to winning ways after losing their last two fixtures. The Gaurs have lost three games this season and have two wins and two draws so far. They currently are placed seventh in the ISL 2020-21 standings with eight points to their name.
Wednesday’s game will also be clash between the two top scorers of the ISL 2020-21 – Igor Angulo and Nerijus Valskis. The striker duo are tied on six goals apiece. The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.
JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Match Details
Wednesday, December 23 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Captain: Nerijus Valskis
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Vice-Captain: Igor Angulo
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Defenders: Saviour Gama, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Jorge Mendoza, Jackichand Singh, Alberto Noguera
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Strikers: Aniket Jadhav, Igor Angulo, Nerijus Valskis
JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav
JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo