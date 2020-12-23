JFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday, December 23, in the final Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 game, before a short Christmas break. Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run in the league when they take on FC Goa tonight. The Red Miners currently occupy the fifth position with 10 points and will hope to climb up the standings with a win.

While, FC Goa will look to getting back to winning ways after losing their last two fixtures. The Gaurs have lost three games this season and have two wins and two draws so far. They currently are placed seventh in the ISL 2020-21 standings with eight points to their name.

Wednesday’s game will also be clash between the two top scorers of the ISL 2020-21 – Igor Angulo and Nerijus Valskis. The striker duo are tied on six goals apiece. The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Wednesday, December 23 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo