JFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Best Picks / Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Captain / Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Last Updated: January 24, 2021, 12:39 IST
After two draws, Hyderabad FC will desperately be wanting to win a match in order to move up in the ISL 2020-21 point table. The team have 17 points as of now from 12 matches. Their position is considerably decent in the league as they have been on the winning end of four matches and have only lost thrice. The previous match against Odisha FC ended in a draw as both sides scored one goal each.
JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start from 5 PM IST on Sunday, January 24 at Tilak Maidan.
Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have had a hattrick of losses recently. The team, on January 17, lost to Northeast United 1-2. They currently have 13 points from 12 matches and have lost a total of five matches till now.
JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live Streaming and telecast
The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.
JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details
Sunday, January 24 - 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan.
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC:
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Captain: Halicharan Narzary
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Vice-captain: Stephen Eze
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Defenders: Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Midfielders: Farukh Choudhary, Aitor Monroy, Akash Mishra
ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Strikers: Aridane Santana, Nerijus Valskis, Halicharan Narzary
JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable playing 11 against Hyderabad FC: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis
JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable playing 11 against Jamshedpur FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, LluIs Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana