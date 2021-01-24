JFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After two draws, Hyderabad FC will desperately be wanting to win a match in order to move up in the ISL 2020-21 point table. The team have 17 points as of now from 12 matches. Their position is considerably decent in the league as they have been on the winning end of four matches and have only lost thrice. The previous match against Odisha FC ended in a draw as both sides scored one goal each.

JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start from 5 PM IST on Sunday, January 24 at Tilak Maidan.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have had a hattrick of losses recently. The team, on January 17, lost to Northeast United 1-2. They currently have 13 points from 12 matches and have lost a total of five matches till now.

JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Sunday, January 24 - 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC:

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Captain: Halicharan Narzary

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Vice-captain: Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Defenders: Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Midfielders: Farukh Choudhary, Aitor Monroy, Akash Mishra

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Strikers: Aridane Santana, Nerijus Valskis, Halicharan Narzary

JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable playing 11 against Hyderabad FC: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

JFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable playing 11 against Jamshedpur FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, LluIs Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana