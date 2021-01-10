JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC will look to enter the top four Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. Currently, Jamshedpur are on 13 points after nine games and a victory against Kerala could see them zoom to the third spot. They have lost just two matches -- the second-lowest tally in the league.

Kerala, on the other hand, have been very poor this season and they come into this match after their 4-2 defeat to Odisha FC. With this loss, Kerala finds themselves second last on the league table.

Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle believes Kerala have been unlucky and his team has to be wary of their opponents.

"If you look at Kerala's games, they have been very unlucky. The other night, they lost 4-2 but Kerala could have easily scored 5-6 goals," Coyle said. "When teams have had disappointments this way, they can be very dangerous, so we have to make sure we're ready for that."

The JFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30 PM IST on January 10 in the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

JFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match Details

Sunday, January 10 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters:

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters vice-captain: Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Midfielders: Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh, Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray

JFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable playing 11 against Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima; Aniket Jadhav, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis

JFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable playing 11 against Jamshedpur FC: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh; Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad; Facundo Pereyra; Jordan Murray