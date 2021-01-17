JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming 61st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Jamshedpur FC taking on NorthEast United FC on Sunday, January 17 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC had an inconsistent ISL season so far as they have managed to win just three out of their 11 games. The Red Miners have lost and drawn four games each to slip to the seventh position with 13 points to their name. Owen Coyle’s side enter the clash on the back of consecutive defeats, and they’ll hope to arrest this slide when they take on an equally struggling NorthEast United FC.

On the other hand, NorthEast United are winless in their last seven games. Their miserable run in the league has further worsened as they parted ways with head coach Gerard Nus, who’s now been replaced by interim coach Khalid Jamil. The Highlanders have won just two games from 11 played so far. They are just a point behind Jamshedpur FC, with six draws and three defeats. Heading into the encounter, NorthEast United will look to revive and get back to winning ways.

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00pmIST.

JFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

Live streaming of all the ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

JFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC vice-captain: Benjamin Lambot

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC defenders: Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Khassa Camara,Alexandre Lim

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Idrissa Sylla

JFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

JFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla