JFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
2-MIN READ

ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Best Picks / Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Captain / Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

SC East Bengal team have been winless in the last five matches of the league and in general, have been performing quite terribly in the Indian Super League 2020-21. The team are at present in the second last spot of the points table. They in their latest match lost to Bengaluru by 0-2. Jamshedpur FC, on the contrary, have been doing average with four wins from 15 matches, including their latest victory against Odisha by 1-0.

JFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match will start from 5:00 PM IST on Sunday, February 7 at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

JFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

JFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

Sunday, February 7 - 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Captain: Narayan Das

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Vice-captain: Alexandre Monteiro De Lima

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Goalkeeper: Pawan Kumar

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Defenders: Renthlei Laldinliana, Peter Hartley, Scott Neville, Narayan Das

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Monteiro De Lima, Jacques Maghoma, Aaron Holloway

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Bright Enobakhare

JFC vs SCEB  ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable playing 11 against SC East Bengal: Pawan Kumar, Renthlei Laldinliana, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Sandip Mandi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Monteiro De Lima, Seminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, John Fitzgerald

JFC vs SCEB  ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable playing 11 against Jamshedpur FC: Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Danny Fox, Sarthak Golui, Jacques Maghoma, Aaron Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua


