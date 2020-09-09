Jharkhand to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Team Camp in October

Jharkhand will host a camp for the under-17 women's World Cup team and it is expected to begin on October 15, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said on Wednesday.

"We have picked Jharkhand as the venue for the camp," Das told IANS.

"They were eager to hold the camp for the girls and their Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) has assured full support," he added.

It has been learnt that CM Soren himself was keen on hosting the camp in his state.

The women's World Cup was originally scheduled for November but got postponed to February-March next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.