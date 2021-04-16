Jinnah Brescia will take on Cividate in the 20th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Brescia on Friday, April 16. The match will be played at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, in Brescia.

Cividate are currently on a roll, they won their last three matches on the trot. They are fourth in the standings and beat Pak Lions Ghedi by 29 runs in their last outing. On the other hand, Jinnah Brescia have won four of their six outings to sit second in the standings. They won the previous match against Janjua Brescia, by a huge margin of 69 runs.

The weather is expected to remain fair and clear for the entire day and the pitch on offer favours the batsmen. High scores are pretty common at the venue and the surface is better suited to the pacers than the spinners.

Both sides are strong on paper and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

The ECS T10 JIB vs CIV game is scheduled to start at 6:30pmIST.

All matches of ECS T10 Brescia 2021 tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

Captain: Hasnat Ahmed

Vice-captain: Muhammad Arslan

Wicketkeeper: Hasnat Ahmed

Batsmen: Muhammad Rizwan, Arslan Sabir, Nisar Ahmed,Nawaz Sharukh

All-rounders: Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh,

Bowlers: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir,Rashid Umar

Ahmed Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar (C)Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (WK), Arslan Sabir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Kuljinder Singh (C), Rashid Umar

