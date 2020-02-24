Jim Ross Reveals Whether WWE Would Ask Women to Get Breast Implants

In a recent interaction with Conrad Thompson during the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed WWE's interest in Lita, her rise to fame and whether WWE ever asked women wrestlers to get breast implants.

Speaking about it, Ross revealed that it was Lita's athleticism and fearless attitude, paired with an "enormous sex appeal" that was what got the WWE initially.

According to a report in Wrestling Inc, Ross said, "She wasn't a blonde. She was different. When I first met her, she had not had her breast augmentation, which was totally her call and not ours. That contributed to her look, but she just had 'IT' and could connect to the audience".

Thompson followed up on the breast augmentation comment to ask if he or the company had ever suggested any talent have an augmentation.

Ross replied that they did not, adding, "Didn't step in that territory because you are defenseless if something goes awry. It's got to be a personal decision by the talent. If they believe it will enhance their TV persona and their overall look, then that is going to be their call".

Ross said if the talent needed time off or some financial help then the company helped them out, but the decision had to be that of the talent, the report added.

