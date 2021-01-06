News18 Logo

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez Doing Fitness Work after Fractured Skull
1-MIN READ

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez Doing Fitness Work after Fractured Skull

Raul Jimenez (Photo Credit: AP)

Raul Jimenez (Photo Credit: AP)

Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work at Wolverhampton Wanderers while he recovers from a fractured skull.

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

The Mexico international still has a way to go, Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez’s condition, however things are going well.

He attended Wolves 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the teams main striker and top scorer last season.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


