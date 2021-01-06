Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez Doing Fitness Work after Fractured Skull
Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work at Wolverhampton Wanderers while he recovers from a fractured skull.
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday.
Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.
The Mexico international still has a way to go, Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez’s condition, however things are going well.
He attended Wolves 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the teams main striker and top scorer last season.
Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt.
