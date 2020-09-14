SPORTS

Jiménez Homers As White Sox Beat Tigers Again

CHICAGO: Eloy Jimnez homered, Yon Moncada had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday for the opener of a four-game set.

Jimnez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. Jos Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.

Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games. Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and two RBIs, and Spencer Turnbull (4-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

Jimmy Cordero (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Alex Colom got three outs for his 11th save.

  • First Published: September 14, 2020, 3:12 AM IST
