Jinan Open: Top Seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran Advances to Quarter-finals
Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu to book his place in the quarter-final of the Jinan Open.
File photo of Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
Jinan: Top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran booked a singles quarterfinal berth at the Jinan Open with a hard-fought win over Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu, here on Thursday.
The Indian left-hander had to toil hard before prevailing 6-4 7-6(3) in the third round of the USD 162,480 hardcourt tournament.
Prajnesh had plenty of breakpoints but could convert only two of the eight and dropped his serve once in the one-hour-34-minute clash.
He next faces Japanese eighth seed Go Soeda, who steam-rolled Chinese Di Wu 6-1 6-2 in the other third-round contest.
Meanwhile, in the doubles event, three Indians will feature in the top-half semifinal.
Top seed Divij Sharan and Matthew Ebden beat Pedja Krsten and Akira Santillan 6-1 6-4 in just 45 minutes.
They will now take on fourth-seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who overcame Hiroki Moriya and Goncalo Oliveira 7-5 6-2 in the other quarterfinal.
At the Aon Open Challenger in Genoa, Italy, India's challenge has ended in the first round in both singles and doubles.
Sumit Nagal, playing his first event after the high of US Open where he took a set off Roger Federer, suffered a 1-6 5-7 defeat to local wild card Giulio Zeppieri.
In the doubles, Purav Raja and his Australian partner lost narrowly 6-7 (2) 6-7(3) to Fernando Romboli and Attila Balazs.
At the Cassis Open in France, 12th seed Ramkumar Ramanathan lost his singles second round 3-6 2-6 to Germany's Daniel Masur.
However, he reached the doubles quarterfinal with Russian partner Evgeny Karlovskiy with 6-4 6-1 win over fourth seed Croatian pair of Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Teachers' Day, Netflix Reminds Us How Sacred Games's 'Guruji' is the Mentor We All Need
- Virat Kohli Posts Topless Picture and Sends Twitter Verse Into a Frenzy
- On Teacher's Day, Deepika Padukone Gets Special Note From Her Sir: 'I'm So Proud of Deepu'
- Old Video of Bikers Without Helmets Walking their Bikes Goes Viral After New Traffic Rules
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019