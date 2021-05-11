Jinder Mahal made his return on WWE RAW, days after his WWE Main Event show against Jeff Hardy, marking his first WWE TV appearance in well over a year. Mahal pinned Hardy again on RAW with the Khallas and was flanked by Indus Sher’s Rinku Singh, now dubbed as Veer and a debuting Dilsher Shanky, going by just Shanky.

Sourav Gujjar, one half of the Indus Sher was not part of Mahal’s latest entourage. Mahal had made his in-ring return after major knee surgery earlier this year on January 26, main-eventing WWE Superstar Spectacle, a special event focussing on the Indian talents signed with the company. Mahal, along with the Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh) had closed out the show with Indus Sher and Drew McIntyre.

This new faction could probably add a new and interesting dynamic to WWE TV. Mahal’s association with these young Indian superstars could make for some exciting storylines on either RAW or SmackDown. It will also be interesting to see how the company booksMahal and his new faction on television.

While he may not be the most popular character among the WWE Universe, his return sparks the beginning of possible faction wars. Currently, the WWE has a small number of factions, with the two prominent ones being The Hurt Business and Roman Reigns’ unnamed group. It would be interesting to see Mahal be thrown into a storyline with either of these factions. Fans would also be keen to see Mahal clash taking on his good pal Drew McIntyre in a singles bout in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here