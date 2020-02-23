Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
2-min read

Jitender Kumar Settles for Silver as India Complete Best-ever Asian Wrestling Championships Campaign

Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Jitender Kumar got a silver while Rahul Aware and Deepak Punia won a bronze each on the final day of the competition.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 23, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
Jitender Kumar Settles for Silver as India Complete Best-ever Asian Wrestling Championships Campaign
Jitender Kumar (Photo Credit: WFI)

New Delhi: The Indian wrestling contingent wrapped up their Asian Wrestling Championships 2020 campaign with twenty medals, that includes one gold and four bronze medals in the Greco-Roman category; three gold, two silver and three bronze in the Women Wrestling category; and one gold, four silver and two bronze in the Men's Freestyle category.

In the sixth and final day of the premier continental championship India's lone gold medal bout saw Jitender Kumar (74Kg) settle for a silver going down 3-1 to Kaisanov Daniyar of Kazakhstan in a fight that went down to the wire.

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and 2019 Asian and World bronze medalist, Rahul Aware (61Kg) held strong in a closely fought contest with his Iranian opponent Dastan Majid Almas defeating the latter 5-2 and walk away with the first bronze medal of the day for India.

Speaking after his bout, a visibility dejected Rahul said, "I had aimed for a Gold, but I am a bit disappointed after winning a bronze medal".

India's second bronze medal came when Deepak Punia (86Kg) defeated AL Obaidi Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab of Iraq 10-0 through technical superiority.

Indian Medals in Asian Wrestling Championships 2020:

Greco-Roman-

55Kg- Bronze- Arjun HALAKURKI (IND) df. Donghyeok WON (KOR) 7-4

67Kg- Bronze- Ashu ASHU (IND) df. Abdwlkarim Mohammad ALHASAN (SYR) 8-1

72Kg- Bronze- Aditya KUNDU (IND) df. Nao KUSAKA (JPN) 8-0

87 Kg- Gold- Kumar SUNIL (IND) df. Azat SALIDINOV (KGZ) 5-0

97Kg- Bronze- Hardeep HARDEEP (IND) df. Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich MAKHMUDOV (KGZ) 3-1

Women's Wrestling-

50Kg- Silver- Miho IGARASHI (JPN) df. Devi NIRMALA (IND) 3-2

53Kg- Bronze- Vinesh VINESH (IND) df. Thi Ly KIEU (VIE) 10-0

55Kg- Gold- Pinki PINKI (IND) df. Dulguun BOLORMAA (MGL) 2-1

57Kg- Bronze- Anshu ANSHU (IND) df. Sevara ESHMURATOVA (UZB) 4-1

59Kg- Gold- Sarita SARITA (IND) df. Battsetseg ALTANTSETSEG (MGL) 3-2

65Kg- Silver- Naomi RUIKE (JPN) df. Sakshi MALIK (IND) 2-0

68Kg- Gold- Divya KAKRAN (IND) df. Naruha MATSUYUKI (JPN) 6-4

72Kg- Bronze- Preet Kaur GURSHARAN (IND) df. Tsevegmed ENKHBAYAR (MGL) 5-2

Freestyle-

57Kg- Gold- Kumar RAVI (IND) df. Hikmatullo VOHIDOV (TJK) 10-0

61Kg- Bronze- Rahul Balasaheb AWARE (IND) df. Majid Almas DASTAN (IRI) 5-2

65Kg- Silver- Takuto OTOGURO (JPN) df. Bajrang BAJRANG (IND) 10-2

74Kg- Silver- Daniyar KAISANOV (KAZ) df. Jitender JITENDER (IND) 3-1

79Kg- Silver- Arsalan BUDAZHAPOV (KGZ) df. Baliyan GOURAV (IND) 7-5

86Kg- Bronze- Deepak PUNIA (IND) df. Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab AL OBAIDI (IRQ) 10-0

97Kg- Silver- Mojtaba Mohammadshafie GOLEIJ (IRI) df. Satywart KADIAN (IND) 10-0

