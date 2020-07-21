JNT vs GLL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions - Playing V, Basketball

Jilin Northeast Tigers (JNT) will face Guangzhou Loong Lions (GLL) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Tuesday, July 21. Both the teams have been pretty much out of form in the league. Currently, JNT is placed at number 9 on the point table while GLL is at number 18. CBA League 2019-20, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions will commence from 5:30 PM in Taiwan.

Till now the hosts have won 23 out of 43 matches while the other team has only managed to register its win in 10 out of the total 43 matches it has played. In their previous match, JNT beat Sharks by 121-110 on July 19, while GLL on the other hand got defeated by Ducks. In the match held on July 18 the final score read 81-105.

Chinese Basketball League Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions: JNT vs GLL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League JNT vs GLL Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Point Guard: J Cui, Y Chen

CBA League JNT vs GLL Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Shooting Guard: S Hill Jr, W Jiang

CBA League JNT vs GLL Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Small Forward: T Liu, T Yuheng

CBA League JNT vs GLL Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Power Forward: Z Zheng

CBA League JNT vs GLL Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Centre: H Dai

CBA League JNT vs GLL, Jilin Northeast Tigers possible starting lineup vs Guangzhou Loong Lions: H Dai, T Liu, S Hill Jr, W Jiang, J Cui

CBA League JNT vs GLL, Guangzhou Loong Lions possible starting lineup vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: Y Chen, T Yuheng, Z Zheng, F Liu, K Guo