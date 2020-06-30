JNT vs JD Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons- Playing V, Basketball

Jilin Northeast Tigers will lock horns with Jiangsu Dragons in their next CBA League 2019-20 fixture. The match will take place on Tuesday, June 30. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League JNT vs JD fixture will take place in Taiwan. The host team are at number number 9 in the league standings. They have played 35 matches so far, and have won 21 matches at the cost of losing 14. In their previous match against Fly Dragone, they were on the losing side. The fixture that took place on June 28 ended with a 115-117 scoreline.

On the other hand, JD are at the 15th spot of the points table. The team have played 35 matches till now and have managed to win 13 of them including their latest one against Tianjin. The game was played on June 28. Final score of the match read 120-104.

The CBA League 2019-20, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons will commence from 1:30 PM

Chinese Basketball League Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons: JNT vs JD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Point Guard: H Shi

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Shooting Guard: S Hill Jr

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Small Forward: H Rongqi, Z Zhao, J Yuxing

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Power Forward: W Liu, C Zhong

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Centre: H Dai

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jilin Northeast Tigers possible starting lineup vs Jiangsu Dragons: S Hill Jr, J Yuxing, C Zhong, H Dai, B Zhang

CBA League JNT vs JD, Jiangsu Dragons possible starting lineup vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: H Shi, H Rongqi, Z Zhao, W Liu, Q Wu