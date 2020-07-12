JNT vs ZGB Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls - Playing V, Basketball

Jilin Northeast Tigers (JNT) will be up against Zhejiang Golden Bulls (ZGB) for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20. The CBA League 2019-20 Jilin Northeast Tigers vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls fixture will be held on Sunday July 12 at 5:30 PM. Jilin Northeast Tigers, who are currently placed at number 9 on the points table, lost their last match against the ducks. The final score of the match read 64-91. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Golden Bulls managed to keep a clean sheet with a 107-74 victory over Sichuan Blue Whales.

Chinese Basketball League Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls: JNT vs ZGB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Point Guard: Shuaipeng Cheng

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Shooting Guard: Degao Kong

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Small Forward: Jiang Yuxing

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Power Forward: Yuchen Liu

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Jilin Northeast Tigers Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Centre: Cheng Zhong

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Jilin Northeast Tigers possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Sean Hill, Jinming Cui, Jiang Yuxing, Biao Zhang, Cheng Zhong

CBA League JNT vs ZGB, Zhejiang Golden Bulls possible starting lineup vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: S. Cheng, Lu Wenbo, Qian Wu, Xuhang, Dayu Zhang