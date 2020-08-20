Jo Misses Two Penalties, Scores as Corinthians Defeat 10-man Coritiba

Corinthians striker Jo missed two penalty kicks against 10-man Coritiba on Wednesday but still got on the score sheet in his side’s 3-1 win in Sao Paulo, consigning the Parana state side to its fourth league defeat in four games.

Corinthians’ first win of the season came in a match where drama began in the 15th minute, when Coritiba winger Yan Sasse was sent off for elbowing Corinthians midfielder Angelo Araos.

Ten minutes later, the Sao Paulo side were awarded a controversial penalty after Coritiba defender Patrick tangled with Leo Natel inside the area.

Goalkeeper Wilson saved Jo’s spot kick, but VAR adjudged that he had moved off his goal line before the kick. The former Manchester City striker retook the penalty – but Wilson saved it again.

Even after Corinthians scored the opener in the 37th minute with a deflected shot from Leo Natel, 10-man Coritiba fought hard and drew level five minutes later with a close-range effort from striker Sassa.

But three minutes after the break Jo redeemed himself as he headed home his side’s second goal of the night. Gustavo scored Corinthians’ third in the 87th minute.

Coritiba remain anchored at the bottom of the table and is the only team in the Brazilian league yet to win a point. They take on Red Bull Bragantino away on Sunday.

The victory lifts Corinthians to 10th in the table. Their next game is at home to Fortaleza next Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor