Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Beats Bernard Tomic in Shortest Wimbledon Match in 15 years
Wimbledon 2019: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga registered a win over Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in just 58 minutes.
Wimbledon fans were "appalled" at Bernard Tomic's play against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Wimbledon)
London: Australian Bernard Tomic banked 45,000 pounds ($56,682.00) for 58 minutes work as he sauntered to a 6-2 6-1 6-4 defeat against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Wimbledon first round on Tuesday.
Fans looked bemused as the 26-year-old world number 96 offered token resistance, barely running for shots as the 34-year-old Tsonga cruised through to the second round.
Social media channels lit up with Wimbledon followers slating Tomic's apparent lack of effort with "appalling", "embarrassing" and "playing in slow motion" just some of the descriptions of what they had seen.
Former British number one John Lloyd, analyzing the match for the BBC, said he could have watched a more competitive match in his local park.
Tomic has been in trouble for "tanking" (not trying) during matches before and was fined $15,000 here in 2017 after admitting faking an injury during a loss to Mischa Zverev in the first round, saying later he was "bored" with Wimbledon.
Later, when asked whether he was satisfied with his effort against Tsonga, he said: "Next question please."
Asked to sum up his performance he said: "I played pretty bad." Asked to elaborate, he said: "I just played terrible."
