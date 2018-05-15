English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Withdraws from French Open
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from next week's Lyon Open and the French Open later this month after failing to recover from knee surgery.
Jo Wilfried Tsonga . (Getty Image)
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from next week's Lyon Open and the French Open later this month after failing to recover from knee surgery.
Tsonga, who is the defending champion in Lyon, went under the knife in April and said on Twitter on Monday that he was disappointed he would not be able to play either tournament.
"I'm obviously very disappointed, but I still want to come to Lyon as an ambassador and to Roland Garros as a spectator," he said.
The 33-year-old, ranked number 37 in the world, has not played since reaching the semi-finals of the Montpellier International in February, where he was beaten by compatriot Lucas Pouille.
