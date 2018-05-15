GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Withdraws from French Open

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from next week's Lyon Open and the French Open later this month after failing to recover from knee surgery.

Reuters

May 15, 2018
Jo Wilfried Tsonga . (Getty Image)
Tsonga, who is the defending champion in Lyon, went under the knife in April and said on Twitter on Monday that he was disappointed he would not be able to play either tournament.

"I'm obviously very disappointed, but I still want to come to Lyon as an ambassador and to Roland Garros as a spectator," he said.

The 33-year-old, ranked number 37 in the world, has not played since reaching the semi-finals of the Montpellier International in February, where he was beaten by compatriot Lucas Pouille.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
