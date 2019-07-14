Kane Williamson Fails, Now Only Joe Root Can Beat Rohit Sharma to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Golden Bat
England's Joe Root has the chance, after New Zealand's Kane Williamson failed, to cross Rohit Sharma in the list of most runs scored at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and win the Golden Bat.
Joe Root and Kane Williamson can beat Rohit Sharma to the Golden Bat at 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rohit Sharma will be having a keen eye on the proceedings at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as New Zealand face hosts England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.
Before the start of the men's cricket final, Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Come the end of the tournament, England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson might just be lifting the trophy along with the 'Golden Bat' trophy.
The Indian vice-captain has 648 runs from nine matches, while Root has 549 runs (10 matches) and Williamson has 548 runs (9 matches), in fourth and fifth places on the list of most runs of the tournament.
Second and third, David Warner (647 runs from ten matches) and Shakib Al Hasan (606 runs from 8 matches) respectively, in the race for the Golden bat have already been knocked out of the running.
Williamson scored 30 before Liam Plunkett had him caught behind to Jos Buttler. The New Zealand captain finished his World Cup with the bat, having scored 578 runs, which incidentally is also the most runs scored by a captain at a single World cup edition.
So, Root and Williamson need to score 99 and 100 runs respectively to surpass Rohit Shamra and claim the Golden bat.
Also, Root can score 25 runs more to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record (673 runs) of most runs scored in any single edition of the World Cup, along with Rohit Sharma.
