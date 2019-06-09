Jofra Archer Clean Bowled a Batsman But the Ball Still Went for a 'Six', Cricket World Stumped
Not only did Jofra Archer’s delivery stump opener Soumya Sarkar, but his brute pace left the commentators at a loss of words.
New Delhi: Known for bowling at a lethal pace, British fast-bowler Jofra Archer grabbed the limelight on Saturday after he bowled a 143kph delivery to Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar which hit the latter’s bails and went over the rope on Saturday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
The young paceman also bowled the fastest delivery of the World Cup 2019 at 95 mph (153 kph).
Not only did Archer’s delivery stump opener Sarkar, but his brute pace left the commentators at a loss of words.
Have you ever seen a ball go for 'six' after hitting the stumps? 👀#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nL2SToZ8iC— ICC (@ICC) 8 June 2019
The 24-year-old pacer’s tremendous delivery grabbed eyeballs in the fourth over after the ball clipped Sarkar’s bails of the stump with a peach and flew away to the boundary rope over wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow’s head. As the English players celebrated the wicket, the cameras zoomed in towards the ball as it went for a ‘six’ after hitting the bails.
Fans across the world were stunned at the speed at which the ball travelled and hit the top of the stumps and sailed over the boundary rope behind the wicketkeeper on the full.
Never Seen a Ball Hitting the Stumps and going For a SIX.. 🙈😄👌🏼 @JofraArcher 🏹 https://t.co/p3JRCVHV77— Faisal Iqbal فیصل اقبال🏏🇵🇰 (@FaisalIqbalCric) 8 June 2019
How many time you guys have seen ball hitting the stumps and going towards the boundary without bouncing on the ground??? #JofraArcher #quick #worldcup— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 8 June 2019
Was that a four? A six? No! A wicket for Archer! ☝️— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 8 June 2019
England skipper Eoin Morgan also heaped praises on Archer’s performance against Bangladesh. "Yeah, absolutely. Probably the way he finished as well. Obviously we’ve seen him start extremely well. Coming back in the middle and towards the end, not under pressure but obviously we’d like to bowl them out to get our rate up, for the tournament, and he wanted the ball. From about the 44th over he wanted the ball,” Morgan said.
On the match front, led from the top by Jason Roy, who scored an explosive 153 off 121, England won by 106 runs to get their World Cup campaign back running on full steam. A combative ton from Shakib Al Hasan in the chase peaked Bangladeshi hopes, but in the end, the target — 387, the top score this World Cup — proved to be too much.
Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are two of the fastest bowlers this World Cup and they struck hard at Bangladeshi batters on Saturday. Both Archer and Wood broke the fastest ball barrier for this World Cup in the game and also cleaned up openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar early. On a day Woakes was failed to fire, Archer picked up three wickets while giving away only 29 in his 8.5 overs. Wood posted figures of 2/52, dismissing Tamim and Mahmadullah.
England are known for their fearsome batting lineup that runs deep, but their bowling has been nothing to write home about. Archer's pick for the World Cup added some much-needed firepower. If England's seamers can stretch this display out for the run of the tournament, they will add backup to their batting and their claim to the cup will be stronger.
