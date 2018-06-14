English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Johanna Konta Beats Heather Watson to Reach Nottingham Quarters
British number one Johanna Konta battled to a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over compatriot Heather Watson in the second round of the Nature Valley Open on Thursday.
Johanna Konta. (Getty Images)
British number one Johanna Konta battled to a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over compatriot Heather Watson in the second round of the Nature Valley Open on Thursday.
Konta, a runner-up at Nottingham in 2017, continued her winning start to the grasscourt season as she aims to emulate last year's run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old was pushed to the brink by world number 69 Watson but outlasted her opponent to set up a quarter-final meeting with Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic.
"It was not easy for either of us and the conditions made it harder here," Konta said.
"It is never easy playing a compatriot, I feel fortunate because there was very little in it."
World number 156 Katie Boutler, a British wildcard, also surprised the home crowd with a hard-fought 7-6(6) 6-1 victory over Australia Samantha Stosur, who is positioned 53 places above the 21-year-old.
Boutler's reward is a quarter-final meeting with top seeded Ashleigh Barty, who brushed aside China's Yingying Duan 6-3 6-2.
"I feel like I always play well in Nottingham," Barty said. "So hopefully it’s third time lucky, and I can get one step farther in the tournament."
The Australian has been beaten in the quarter-finals in the last two editions of the tournament.
Defending champion Donna Vekic recorded a 6-2 7-6(6) win over Belarusian Vera Lapko and will next take on Germany's Mona Barthel.
