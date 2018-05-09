English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Johanna Konta Hopes Andy Murray's Comeback Works According to Plan
Johanna Konta hopes fellow Briton Andy Murray will be in action at this year's Wimbledon despite media reports claiming that the Scot has suffered a setback in his recovery from hip surgery.
Andy Murray at the O2 Arena (Image: ATP World Tour/Twitter)
Johanna Konta hopes fellow Briton Andy Murray will be in action at this year's Wimbledon despite media reports claiming that the Scot has suffered a setback in his recovery from hip surgery.
British media reports said former world number one Murray's participation in Wimbledon had been thrown into doubt after hi recovery from the surgery had stalled.
Murray, 30, has not played a competitive match since losing to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July and had an operation on the hip at the start of the year after rest and recuperation failed to resolve the issue.
"I still hope he can (come back as planned)," Konta told reporters after losing to Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Madrid Open.
"Obviously he needs to do what's best for the longevity of his career. I can really just feel for him. I can't imagine how sad he must be to be away from the game which he loves so much."
Three-times grand slam winner Murray is scheduled to play in the June grass-court tournament in Rosmalen in the Netherlands as well as at Queen's Club as a warm-up to Wimbledon.
"He must be doing everything that he can to come back fitter and stronger and be playing for a long time so if he's not around through that period he will be sorely missed. Hopefully he gets better soon," Konta added.
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
