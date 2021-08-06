John Abraham Announced as MotoGP Brand Ambassador for Eurosport India

Bollywood superstar and MotoGP enthusiast, John Abraham was announced as the India Ambassador for Eurosport India’s Motorsport property - MotoGP. John who himself is a die-hard MotoGP enthusiast, will be seen promoting MotoGP to a wider audience base in India as its face through Eurosport’s campaign – “MotoGP, Race Lagate Hai”.

Eurosport India, boasts global motorsports programming for the Indian motorsports fans with properties like FIA Formula 2 Championship, W Series, Nascar, Indycar Series and Bennetts British Superbike racing. Grand Prix motorcycle racing which is fondly known as MOTO GP worldwide is the premier class of motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). Eurosport India along with discovery+ have the LIVE & exclusive broadcasting rights for all the three premier classes, viz: Moto 2, Moto 3 and Moto GP for their Indian audience. Prior to the association, John has shared the stage with MotoGP legend “The Doctor”-Valentino Rossi and has frequented many MotoGP races.

“It’s a moment of pride for any fan to become the India Ambassador, and it’s indeed a moment of reckoning for me. I am glad that through this association not only will I be able to showcase my love for MotoGP™ to all motorsports fans but also help many others understand the fine nuances of a highly technical and skill-oriented sport. I have been a motorsports fan for over 25 years now and I can only thank Eurosport India for associating with me as their friend for MotoGP, which I have been able to follow religiously. I am confident that my association with Eurosport India is only going to bring the sport of MotoGP™ closer to the hearts of millions of Indian motorsport fans.” said an excited MotoGP fan and multitalented celebrity John Abraham.

