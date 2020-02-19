John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Spark Engagement Rumours After She is Spotted Wearing 'Huge' Ring
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were recently spotted on a date in San Diego, California.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh. (Photo Credit: @shena.universe)
WWE star John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh sparked engagement rumours after the lady was seen with a ring on her left finger.
Cena and Shariatzadeh were recently spotted on a date in San Diego, California. The two were in the Mission Beach area of the seaside town and Shariatzadeh had a huge engagement ring on her finger, reported E! News.
A netizen also posted the picture of the couple at Belmont Park on social media, keeping the rumour mill busy.
Cena and Shariatzadeh were also seen at a hotel, E! News reported, citing an eyewitness.
The WWE star recently shared a picture on his Instagram account, which showed a man holding a giant heart in front of his face that read, "Say yes."
The wrestler posted another pic which showed a bride and a groom dancing in a park.
The two Instagram posts by Cena made people wonder if those were cryptic clues. However, neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh has commented on the rumours.
The reports of their relationship came to the light when Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2019.
Cena was earlier in a relationship with Nikki Bella. The WWE wrestler proposed to the Total Divas celeb in 2017. However, things between the two did not turn out well and the couple broke up in 2018.
