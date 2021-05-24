John Cena Expected to Make a Return with 1st WWE SmackDown with Live Fans

WWE is trying to survive without the presence of its top guns. One such fighter who has been missing from the action is John Cena. The wrestler turned actor is busy with his shooting schedule and the Covid-19 restrictions have also made it difficult for him to appear in any match. In such a scenario, fans have been missing his presence on weekly shows like RAW and SmackDown. But it is expected that his followers could soon see him making a comeback.

The company is set to resume its touring schedule and has been in talks with Cena regarding his appearance on the July 16 episode of SmackDown. If finalised, this will be his first regular event on return to the ring in front of a live audience.

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, the champion said he is looking forward to his WWE return. A major aspect of his on-screen gimmick hinges on crowd reactions.

The fighter was last seen in the 36th edition of WWE’s WrestleMania where viewers witnessed a surreal contest between him and Bray Wyatt that felt like a mini-movie. The Firefly Fun House match ended on a sour note for the Cenation leader and since then,he turned his attention to various film and television projects outside the company. Earlier, there was a speculation regarding his return at the 37th edition of WrestleMania, but after he dismissed the possibility due to his filming commitments and Covid restrictions, fans were left disappointed.

Since the 16-time world champion made his presence in WrestleMania in 2002, it is for the first time that he missed the event that took place last month. During that time, Cena was in Vancouver shooting for his HBO series, Peacemaker. Throughout the pandemic, strict restrictions have been in place on travel across the United States and Canadian border.

