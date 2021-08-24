John Cena Has a Special Message for WWE Universe Following an 'Unforgettable Summer'

The 16-time World Champion John Cena on Saturday night (local time) returned to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe for SummerSlam 2021 to take on Roman Reigns in a jaw-dropping main event for the Universal Championship title. Even though Cena lost the match as Reigns retained his title, the fans of the 44-year-old American wrestler were happy to see their favourite star back in the ring. If Cena’s latest post on the microblogging site Twitter is anything to go by, the WWE star was more than happy with his comeback.

After the conclusion of SummerSlam, Cena took to Twitter to expresses his gratitude to the WWE universe for the opportunity.

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the WWE Universe allowed me the opportunity to return and perform,” he tweeted“Thank you, staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at home with my “family,” Cena further said.

Cena concluded his tweet with a promise to come back to the ring.“The journey takes me away now but I’ll see you soon,” Cena signed off.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

Reply to his post, a fight fan wrote, “Excellent performance at Summerslam. Enjoyed every minute watching you.”The fan even went on to claim “that Roman didn’t deserve that win, you did.”The user further said that he wants Cena to win the 17th WWE Championship title someday.

Excellent performance at Summerslam. Enjoyed every minute watching you. Roman didn’t deserve that win, you did. I hope one day you’ll return and secure that seventeenth title we all wanted to see Saturday night. I’ll miss you Cena😥#TeamCena all the way— Matthew O Neill (@Matthew73962948) August 23, 2021

Another fan said that Cena is his “hero.”

You are my hero since the first time I saw you in the WWE @JohnCena— Shawn Mitt Uns (@jovencartagene1) August 23, 2021

A user requested Cena to not leave WWE as he might get another opportunity to win Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, after losing the Universal Championship belt to Reigns, Cena’s night soon went from bad to worse as he was further humiliated by former WWE champion Brock Lesnar.Lesnar, who returned to WWE on Saturday night after a break of 17 months, took Cena down with German Suplex and F5.

Lesnar also confronted Reigns for a fight; however, the Universal Champion did not entertain his aggression and went past him, saying “not tonight.”

