John Cena Makes Shocking Comment on Potential WWE Return

John Cena talked about his eventual WWE return during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The former 16-time world champion, on Monday, was the latest guest on the popular talk show. During the interview, Cena discussed how he looks forward to his in-ring return in the near future and detailed his busy filming schedule.

Show host Fallon asked Cena whether he would be back in WWE somewhere down the line. He pointed out that since 2004, 2020 was the first year when Cena didn’t compete on WWE RAW.

Responding affirmatively, the 43-year-old confirmed that he surely will return to WWE. Cena mentioned that the ongoing pandemic crisis has transformed the state of the world. In such a difficult and unpredictable scenario, people are bound by travel and other restrictions. He added that he is currently busy filming his Peacemaker series for HBO Max which will take a lot of his time. Due to international restrictions, he can't bounce back and forth. So for the time being, he is still away from WWE, but is keen to return as soon as he possibly can.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpjgVchPtPU&feature=emb_logo

The last time Cena stepped in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He wrestled The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match and kicked off a feud with Bray Wyatt.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena revealed that it would not be possible for him to make it to WrestleMania 37 in April this year due to a combination of the pandemic situation and his filming schedule. Cena is set to become a juggernaut for the DC Comics franchise spin-off of the Suicide Squad. As for the HBO Max featured attraction, the shooting will go on incessantly for the next two weeks. WWE and Cena would definitely want him to wrestle in Tampa, Florida for WrestleMania 37. However, his availability hinges on the current restrictions.