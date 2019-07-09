John Cena May Retire from WWE, Here's How

WWE has been trying to retain its viewers and talent by making some changes to its programming, the latest being the addition of Eric Bishoff and Paul Heyman as showrunners for the Blue (SmackDown) and Red (RAW) brands respectively. Despite all the changes, there has been no superstar since John Cena. While the company initially attempted to showcase Roman Reigns in a similar light, fans were not very keen on the talent and recent months have seen WWE pushing for mid-card talents more than creating superstars.

Now, according to a website Hiptoro, the superstar may soon retire from wrestling for good. It is a well-known fact that John Cena is no longer a full-time WWE superstar and the last few years have seen his character appearing less and less on the show, appearing mainly when the brand needs a push or participating in gimmick matches.

According to the website, since Cena has equalled the record of Ric Flair for holding the WWE title on 16 different occasions, and it is unlikely that the WWE is going to give him another run with that belt. However, they could give him another chance at the Universal Championship, which debuted after Cena became a part-time wrestler.

Giving Cena the Universal title will not only add to the title's credibility but also add to Cena's achievements before he retires.

Moreover, with Cena slowly but surely transitioning to Hollywood, it could be a fitting finale for the wrestler.

Cena, who was last seen in WrestleMania 35, taking out Elias and then lost to Finn Balor in a fatal four-way match at Raw, had hinted at retirement when he was quizzed about the match between Undertaker and Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said, "I think an individual's career is up to the individual, I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that. I've been having the same conversation with myself. I'm only 42 but it's something we've got to address each day. It's individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they'll stop."