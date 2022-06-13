John Cena Meets Fan Who Fled Ukraine

Few names in world wrestling have the star power that John Cena has. The man who exemplifies the motto ‘Never Give Up’ has been a stalwart in the wrestling business for as long as anyone can remember.

He is also one of the few wrestlers to make a successful transition from the WWE to the big screen with Hollywood. The man from Massachusetts has starred in big-name productions such as the Marine which made headlines the world over.

Cena is also known to be a kind and humble person who goes out of his way to put a smile on the face of his fans, especially the young ones.

In one such instance, Cena recently paid a visit to a young fan with down syndrome who had fled war-torn Ukraine along with his mum to spend some time playing with building blocks and eating cake.

Cena heard about the endeavour of the teenager Misha and his mother Liana from their attacked home in Mariupol to safety and said it has struck a chord with him. Not least the struggles of the boy, but also the strength and courage of the mother who ensured that her family will have a future.

Cena mentioned that he decided to meet the fan in person as soon as he heard about the inspiring tale of survival. Misha’s mother said that she had told her son that they were on a journey to visit his favourite WWE superstar in order to motivate the young lad on their travels to a safe haven.

As the wrestler met Misha and his mother Liana on the outskirts of Amsterdam, he gave the boy a tight hug after shaking his hand. He presented him with some merchandise as he spent time with the star-eyed fanboy.

Misha’s mother had tears of joy while watching her son bond with his idol and thanked the wrestler for his kind gesture.

“You have a big heart, John.”, said Liana as she was elated for her son.

Cena tweeted “What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp.

John Cena has been the face of the wrestling franchise for so many years now and is well known for his interest in philanthropic and charity work apart from his decorated career in WWE and the big screen.

