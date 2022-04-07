John Cena on Why he Never Changed his Character in WWE

Several in-ring entertainers have successfully transitioned to Hollywood, John Cena is one of them. The 44-year-old is no stranger to the ring or the big screen, but despite his busy Hollywood schedule last year, the hulk marked a return to WWE for a one-month run in the summer aptly titled “The Summertime of Cena.”

The 16-time WWE Champion returned for SummerSlam 2021 to take on Roman Reigns in a headline match for the Universal Championship title. He eventually lost the much-hyped fight as Reigns retained his title and since then Cena hasn’t been seen on WWE programming.

In a recent interview with GQ UK, John Cena admitted he misses WWE every single day, but understands that a lengthy touring schedule does not work for him. “I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries,” Cena said.

Explaining that nothing much has changed in terms of his health, the wrestler claimed that he is in really good shape externally, internally.

Cena went on to explain why he never changed his character once, as he found the gimmick that vaulted him to the top of WWE. Cena had adopted the rapper’s gimmick after his debut in WWE, he used to come to the ring while rapping.

“In the WWE, you couldn’t catch me at an appearance without jean shorts, sneakers, a t-shirt, ballcap, and a bunch of wristbands. I was everywhere in them. And people come to know that’s who you are,” the 44-year-old added.

When asked if he ever wished to see a separation between John Cena the person and the character. The former champion said he did not want to be known as more than just that wrestler sporting denim shorts and sneakers covered in wristbands, however that chapter didn’t last long.

“I went through my phase, probably in 2010, 11, 12, where I felt ‘I’m a human being, and I’m entitled to be known as more. But I am so far past that. I hope that invisible joke goes on for another 100 years. I don’t care how many times I gotta wave my hand across my face,” he added.

Cena said that wrestling has given him a great life and allowed him to follow his passions.

In the meantime, rumors are doing rounds that Cena may make a cameo appearance at this weekend’s WrestleMania 38. Fans are speculating that he may be the mystery opponent against Seth Rollins at WWE’s biggest PPV.

