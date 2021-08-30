John Cena Responds to Dave Bautista's Tweet Where He Distanced Himself from Working with Fellow WWE Colleagues

Hollywood actor and former WWE wrestler John Cena recently reacted to a tweet made by fellow actor and WWE wrestler Dave Bautista back in June. In an interview with Esquire, Cena was asked to explain and react to certain memes and stories that made headlines. That is when the 44-year-old actor was asked to react to Bautista’s tweet.

Earlier in June, a fan had shared a picture on Twitter that suggested that they would love to see a movie that starred WWE wrestlers Cena, and The Rock also known as Dwayne Johnson. Reacting to the tweet, one of the users suggested that they should “throw Dave Bautista into the mix too.” Responding to this suggestion, Bautista had tweeted, “Nah I’m good", which signalled how the actor likes to distance himself from his former WWE colleagues. In another tweet, Bautista shared a collage of the roles he has played on-screen and wrote that perhaps a visual reference might help people understand that he prefers not to be lumped in and it is “nothing personal.”

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. ‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT— Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq— Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

Reacting to this development, Cena said in the recent interview that “I am super sad about it.” He further commended Bautista and said that he is an “unbelievably gifted actor” and has done some amazing work. However, Cena further mentioned that when someone makes a statement like that it is important to understand their perspective. “Dave has worked so hard on his craft and he is so dedicated to his characters and really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I one hundred percent understand that,” said Cena.

The actor complimented Bautista and said that he is one of the nicest and most generous people one could ever meet and clarified that he does not have any feud with him. Cena said that he applauds Bautista for being brave and saying something like that since it allows him to go forth on his own and he appreciates that.

