John Cena Returns to SmackDown on February 28 Ahead of WrestleMania

John Cena will be back in WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 36.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
John Cena (Photo Credit: WWE)

Former WWE superstar and actor John Cena will be making a comeback to WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 28, as the Blue Brand continues on its journey to WrestleMania 36.

WWE took to Twitter to reveal the news, writing, "BREAKING: As first reported on #WWEBackstage, @JohnCena returns to #SmackDown on Friday, Feb. 28!"

While it is being speculated that his return has something to do with the big pay-per-view, Bleacher Report has stated that Cena could simply be making a cameo since it is in Boston, which is close to his hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts.

Cena, who is one of the most decorated WWE wrestlers of his time, with 16 world championships to his name, appeared in only eight matches in 2019, the report further added.

WWE posted on its website about Cena's appearance, writing, "It was on SmackDown where The Cenation Leader made his dynamic debut nearly 18 years ago, when he channeled "Ruthless Aggression" to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match." The website went on to reveal that since that fateful night he went on to become WWE's standard-bearer.

Apart from acting, the actor has been part of blockbuster films as Bumblebee, Blockers, Marine and will soon be seen in the upcoming F9: The Fast Saga.

